Huawei P30 Pro India launch set for April 9, will be Amazon exclusive

Huawei P30 Pro India launch is set for April 9. The company has sent out invites for a launch event in New Delhi, which will start at 11:15 am. In addition, ‘Notify me’ page for Huawei P30 Pro is live on Amazon India, where price will be revealed on April 9.

Those interested can click on the ‘Notify me’ option on the e-commerce site to get notified when the phone becomes available.

Huawei P30 Pro and P30 smartphones were unveiled at the company’s special event in Paris on March 26. It is unclear if Huawei P30 will also be launched for the Indian market at the April 9 event. A stripped down P30 Lite variant made its debut later.

Huawei P30 series succeeds last year’s P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite. Only P20 Pro and P20 Lite were launched in India at a price of Rs 64,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Huawei P30 Pro has a starting price of 999 euros (Rs 77,718 approximately), while the P30 will cost 799 euros (Rs 62,163 approximately). The P30 Lite was spotted listed at PHP 16,990 in Philippines, which is around Rs 22,000 on conversion. We will have to wait for an official launch to know the India pricing.

Huawei P30 Pro competes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Apple iPhone XS Max. The highlight is its Leica-branded quad-camera setup on the back. Another unique feature is the camera offers 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom.

The setup consists of a 40MP main sensor with a f/1.6 aperture, a 20MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto zoom sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s a Time of Flight sensor for depth. The phone has a 32MP front-facing cameras.

Huawei P30 Pro gets a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved OLED display and it is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The battery is 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast charging, reverse wireless charging.

Other features of the P30 Pro include IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, in-display fingerprint scanner and Acoustic Display Technology which emits sounds through the display, similar to the LG G8.