Huawei P30 Pro image renders suggest quad rear cameras, waterdrop notch

Huawei’s next P series phone, Huawei P30 Pro, is expected to come with four rear cameras and a waterdrop notch, according to tipster Ice Universe. This has been supported by image renders of the device shared by @VenyaGeskin1. Like the predecessor, Huawei P30 Pro is expected to come with Leica branding for the rear cameras, and is expected to launch in Q1 2019.

Advertising

According to the current leaks, Huawei’s upcoming flagship device will not be based on an in-display hole, that features a front camera. Instead, the phone is considered to feature a notched display, which appears as a waterdrop-style notch through the leaked renders.

Ice Universe also added that Huawei would consider a curved display for Huawei P30 Pro, that would be manufactured either by BOE or LG. It also added that Samsung is the only manufacturer creating in-hole displays, known as Infinity-O displays.

Rumours around Huawei P30 Pro suggest that the display notch could hold a 38MP front camera, with a Sony IMX607 sensor, that could also be expected on Huawei P30. The flagship device will have four cameras at the back, improving on the triple-rear camera configuration seen on Huawei P20 Pro.

Advertising

While the upcoming device is also expected to follow vertical stacking for the rear cameras, leaks have indicated that one section of the rear camera module could house three cameras, while the fourth camera will be situated below them.

Besides this, Huawei is expected to run its upcoming flagship on the Kirin 980 processor. Huawei P30 Pro is expected to support up to 12GB RAM, while Huawei P30 could feature up to 8GB RAM. The Chinese company will launch its first in-display hole phone, Huawei Nova 4, later today, while its sub-brand Honor will launch Honor V20 in China on December 26.