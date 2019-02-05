Huawei P30 Pro image leak suggests a quad-camera setup divided in two camera strips

A new render leak of Huawei P30 Pro by Slashleaks suggests a quad-camera setup like the previous leak did, but the camera arrangement at the back is totally different from before. While the previous render image leaks of Huawei P30 Pro suggested vertically stacked cameras on the back, the new image shows quite an unusual camera array.

Slashleaks claims that the render is from a reliable source, which shows two vertical camera rows on the back. The row on left has a dual camera setup, followed by a third camera sensor and a flash below it, just like the Huawei P20 Pro. The row on right has a camera and two unknown sensors above and below it. Going by the image, the fourth sensor on the right may be a time of flight (ToF) 3D sensor.

Previous render leaks of Huawei P30 Pro

In December, we saw render image leaks of the Huawei P30 Pro by tipster Ben Geskin which showed a triple camera setup followed by a fourth camera sensor stacked vertically. On the right, there were two sensors followed by a flash, set in a vertical line.

The same render was leaked later by MobileFun as it showed Olixir mobile case for Huawei P30 Pro. The render images also suggested a water drop notch for the phone which was also suggested by the Tipster Ice Universe.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

Rumours around Huawei P30 Pro suggest that the display notch could hold a 38MP front camera with a Sony IMX607 sensor. On the rear, the device may feature Sony’s upcoming 38MP IMX607 flagship image sensor, as per a leak on Chinese social networking site, Weibo.

Huawei P30 Pro is expected to run on Huawei’s upcoming flagship processor Kirin 980. The device is expected to have 128 GB internal storage and 8GB RAM.

The phone will succeed Huawei P20 Pro. The device is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, which is scheduled from February 25 to February 28.