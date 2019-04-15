Huawei P30 Pro first sale today on Amazon India at 12 noon

Huawei P30 Pro goes on sale in India for the first time today at Amazon.in. The phone will be available on the e-commerce portal starting 12 noon on April 15, priced at Rs 71,990. The colour options available for the Huawei P30 Pro are Breathing Crystal and Aurora.

The Huawei P30 Pro will also be available via 120 Croma stores across the country from April 19. Huawei is also offering the early customers a deal on the Huawei Watch GT, where you can buy the Huawei Watch GT for Rs 2,000 bundled together with the Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro launch offers

The launch offer on P30 Pro includes no cost EMI option and Rs 1,500 instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on EMI using ICICI bank credit and debit card along with Rs 1,500 cashback offer from April 15 to September 21, 2019. Huawei is also providing six-month screen replacement warranty worth Rs 20,000 with the phone.

Huawei has partnered with Jio to offer a cashback of Rs 2,200 and ‘double data’ recharge for first Jio recharges. There will also be additional benefits worth Rs 7,800 in the form of coupons and vouchers.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED Dewdrop display with 2430×1080 pixels resolution including an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the latest Kirin 980 processor paired with 8GM of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The USP (unique selling point) of the Huawei P30 Pro is its camera with 5x optical zoom capability. The setup consists of a 40MP SuperSpectrum lens at f1/.16 with OIS, a 20MP ultrawide lens at f2.2, an 8MP periscope lens at f/3.4, and a time-of-flight (ToF) lens for measuring depth.

The rear camera supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. The front camera on the device is a 32MP sensor.

The Huawei P30 Pro comes with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W Huawei SuperCharge and wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging. It is also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.