Huawei P30 Pro is more durable, stronger than the P20 Pro: JerryRigEverything

Huawei launched the P30 Pro with four cameras at the back including a periscope-style lens with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. While the phone fares really well on our review, it seems to have stood the durability test of Youtuber Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything channel.

The Huawei P30 Pro proved strong enough to survive the bend test. According to Nelson, the last year’s P20 Pro did not survive the bend test.

In the scratch test, the 6.47-inch OLED screen of the Huawei P30 Pro lasted till level five on Moh’s scale of mineral hardness (a qualitative scale characterising scratch resistance of various minerals). It started showing scratches at level six with deeper groves appearing at level 7.

In burn test, the display of the Huawei P30 Pro lasted for 22 seconds after which the screen went white and did not recover. The touch also stopped working for a brief time but it started working fine after the device was turned off and on.

The Huawei P30 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Youtuber scratched the display where the fingerprint sensor sits. However, it managed to recognise and scan the thumb despite the scratches.

To recap, Huawei P30 Pro features HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, quad camera setup of 40MP primary lens + 20MP ultrawide lens + 8MP telephoto lens + 3D ToF (time of flight) lens, and 32MP front-facing camera. It sports a 6.47-inch OLED curved display with 2340×1080 pixels resolutions. The IP68 certified P30 Pro features 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperChagre support. The phone runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie.