Huawei P30 Pro confirmed to feature a periscope zoom camera

Huawei has confirmed the P30 Pro will offer a periscope-style camera lens for “super zoom” capabilities, Android Central reports. Clement Wong, Huawei’s VP of Global Product Marketing, told the publication that the P30 Pro is going to come with a super-zoom sensor, and it will better at capturing low-light photos.

Previous leaks and speculation suggested that the P30 Pro would feature a 5x optical zoom lens, but the Galaxy S10+ rival might actually come with a 10x optical zoom lens. According to Wong, a “periscope-style” zoom lens will be the third sensor on the P30 Pro.

The executive does confirm the phone would have “super-zoom” capabilities, but didn’t confirm the level it would achieve. Oppo has recently unveiled its 10x lossless zoom lens at this year’s Mobile World Congress.

Wong said the P30 Pro would achieve “something nobody (has done) before”, suggesting that it will have a machinal camera lens. But do we really need a phone with a 10x optical zoom lens? It’s too early to say whether we need a 10x optical zoom on a smartphone, but early samples released by Huawei offer amazing details.

A recently released photo released by CEO Richard Yu shows details of the lunar surface with a watermark confirming the P30 Pro will have a quad-core setup. Remember the P20 Pro was the world’s first smartphone with a triple-camera setup.

Apart from P30 Pro’s super-zoom capabilities, the phone will also deliver exceptional results in low-light photography. Wong said the new night mode is developed in-house, which is a step up from the software-only approach seen on phones such as the Pixel 3 XL.