Huawei P30 Pro camera samples with Super Zoom tested in leaked photos

Days after Huawei shared a teaser for the Super Zoom feature of Huawei P30 Pro, we now have some leaked camera samples of the device from multiple locations and sources. The samples test the zoom capability of the periscope-style lens on the P30 Pro. The Huawei phone is scheduled to launch on March 26 in Paris, France.

The first set of samples was shared by Lowyat.net, which claims the photos were taken “using a pre-production device” that will be coming soon to Malaysia. The pictures were taken at a concert in normal and at different zooming levels.

Although the super close shot has a lot of noise, the person in focus is clearly visible. Normal shot and other zoomed in shots retain details and the colour reproduction is great even in such lighting conditions.

Earlier, Huawei VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong confirmed the Super Zoom but did not reveal the level of zoom possible on the Huawei P30 Pro. However, looking at the samples, it seems like the periscope-style lens will support 5x optical zoom. Check camera samples below:

Lowyat.net says that all of these photos were snapped on site with auto mode without filters. It also mentions that no post-production editing has been done with the pictures. A number of other websites have also got their hands on the camera samples of Huawei P30 Pro from the same concert.

A twitter user Bang Gogo has shared a different set of pictures which seems like part of Huawei’s P30 Pro teaser. Malaysian actress Fasha Sandha shared one of these pictures on her Instagram account and credited Huawei Malaysia. Check the photo samples:

In the past, hands-on images of Huawei P30 Pro were shared by Slashleaks which showed four cameras set in two camera strips at the back of the phone. One strip carries a flash and probably a ToF (time of flight) sensor, while the other strip carries three camera lens, one of which is a square shaped periscope style ‘super zoom’ camera lens.

The Huawei P30 Pro is expected to have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The device may sport up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. As per the latest Geekbench spotting of the device, it will have run on Android 9 Pie, powered by Kirin 980 processor.