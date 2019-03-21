Toggle Menu Sections
Huawei P30 Pro key specifications, price leaked in Amazon listing

Huawei P30 Pro has been spotted on the Amazon Italy website as revealed by Slashleaks. The listing confirms the specifications and price of the upcoming device.

The effective price of the Huawei P30 Pro would be Euro 734, which is about Rs 57,500 (Image source: Slashleaks)

Huawei P30 Pro is set to launch on March 26 in Paris, France. Ahead of the official launch, we are seeing more leaks around the device. Now, key specifications and price of Huawei P30 Pro have been spotted on Amazon, Italy (via Slashleaks).

The listing features Huawei P30 Pro Sunrise Red colour variant, bundled with a wireless charger (priced at Euro 60 or Rs 4,500 approximately) and Sonos One wireless speaker (priced at Euro 230 or Rs 18,000 approximately). The entire bundle has a price of Euro 1,024, which is approx Rs 80,000 on conversion.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro review

A previous leak suggested the price of P30 Pro to be Euro 999 for the 128GB model and Euro 1024 for the 256GB storage model.

Huawei P30 Pro leaked specifications

Huawei P30 listing on Amazon reveals a 6.47-inch dual edge AMOLED display with a water drop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by Kirin 980 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB internal storage.

Huawei P30 Pro is scheduled to launch on March 26 in Paris. (Image source: Slashleaks)

The front camera of the device is a 32MP sensor. Huawei P30 Pro has a triple camera setup of 40MP main sensor, 20MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP periscope lens. There is also a ToF (time of flight) 3D sensor at the back of the device which is placed to the right of triple camera setup.

Also read | Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked, hint at 10x optical zoom lens

The device sports a 4,200mAh battery and has support for 40W fast charger. It will run EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie. As per the listing, the phone will be available from April 5.

Huawei has also shared teasers for the Super Zoom capabilities of Huawei P30 Pro’s periscope style lens and announced March 26 as the launch date. According to a report by IANS, Huawei plans to unveil the Huawei P30 Pro in India days or weeks after the Paris launch event.

