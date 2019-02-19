Huawei P30 series will launch on March 26 in Paris

Toggle Menu Sections
Huawei will launch the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones on March 26 at an event which is taking place in Paris, France.

Huawei P30 series will compete against the likes of iPhone XS and Galaxy S10. (Image of P20 Pro for representation)

Huawei will be unveiling its P30 series on March 26 at an event in Paris, France. The event will mark the debut of the P30 and P30 Pro, which will focus heavily on camera and AI. The P20 series was also launched around the same time last year in Paris.

The global launch event was announced on Twitter with the tagline, “Rules were made to be rewritten.” While the tweet does not offer much information, the accompanying GIF animation zooms into Effiel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral and the Arc de Triomphe hints at a major camera upgrade to the P30’s camera. It’s likely that the P30 and P30 Pro will feature enhanced zoom capabilities.

Previous rumours claim the P30 and P30 Pro will offer waterdrop-style notched displays and the Kirin 980 processor. Speculation is rife that the P30 and P30 Pro may feature triple and quad cameras, respectively. Just to recall, the P20 Pro was the world’s first smartphone with a triple-camera setup on the back.

News of the P30 series making its debut in Paris next month comes a day before the arrival of Samsung Galaxy S10. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, alongside a foldable phone at an event on Wednesday in San Francisco. Both the P30 and P30 Pro will be pitted against the Galaxy S10 family of devices.

Also read : Samsung Unpacked 2019 preview: Galaxy S10, foldable phone, Galaxy Watch Active expected

Interestingly, Huawei is holding another launch event next week in Barcelona, Spain. The Chinese smartphone maker plans to launch its foldable phone at MWC 2019.

