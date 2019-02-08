Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch by the end of March in Paris

Huawei may launch the P30 series in Paris, France, at the end of March. According to a press release by Huawei Poland, the company confirmed its plans to launch the P30 series towards the end of March in Paris. The information was spotted by Polish website Telix.

Huawei has yet to officially announce the reveal date or venue, however. This doesn’t come as surprise as its predecessor — the P20 series- was also launched around the same time frame last year in Paris. Huawei P30 series will be pitched against Samsung’s soon-to-launch Galaxy S10 lineup of devices. The South Korean major is holding an event on February 20 in San Francisco to unveil the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E.

Although we don’t know much about the P30 series, previous reports claim that Huawei is expected to launch the P30 and P30 Pro soon. Both the phones are said to feature an OLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s being said that the P30 could have a 6.1-inch screen, while the P30 Pro might sport a massive 6.5-inch screen with waterdrop-style notches.

Camera-wise, the P30 Pro could feature a quad-camera setup on the back, while the P30 is rumoured to come with three cameras on the rear. The P series has always been known for its excellent cameras. Huawei’s P20 Pro was the world’s first smartphone to feature a triple-camera setup on the back. Additionally, both the P30 and P30 Pro are speculated to come with the Kirin 980 processor, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Meanwhile, Huawei is holding another launch event in Barcelona, Spain, later this month. At MWC 2019, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker will likely show off its first foldable smartphone. Huawei’s press conference will take place on February 24.