Huawei P30, P30 Pro press renders leaked ahead of March 26 launch event

Huawei will be launching its upcoming P30 smartphone series including the P30 and P30 Pro later this month. Just ahead of the March 26 launch in Paris, new press renders of the P30 and P30 Pro have surfaced online courtesy of WinFuture and Roland Quandt.

Advertising

In the leaked images, we can clearly see the Huawei P30 sporting a triple camera setup on the back, whereas, the P30 Pro sports a quad camera setup on the back.

The quad camera setup on P30 Pro, is an interesting one as three cameras are placed vertically with one separate camera module located under the flash.

On the front, the P30 Pro sports a curved display with thin notches. Both the P30 and P30 Pro sport a waterdrop style notch on top.

Also Read: 5G smartphones at MWC 2019: Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Huawei Mate X, LG V50 ThinQ and more

According to the WinFuture report, Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will be made available in Black, Twilight, Aurora colour options. It further states that the P30 Pro will feature a 10x lossless zoom and an in-display fingerprint sensor. To recall, Oppo recently showcased its first smartphone with a 10x lossless zoom camera at MWC 2019.

Advertising

Both the devices will come with a gradient design colour back. As of now, not much is known about the specifications of the P30 and P30 Pro.