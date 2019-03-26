Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch in Paris today: Livestream details, when to watch, what to expect

Huawei is holding an event on March 26 in Paris today to unveil its new P30 series, which will succeed the P20 lineup of devices. We know with certainty that Huawei will reveal its latest flagship Android smartphone, the P30 Pro. In fact, two versions are expected to make their debut.

In the run-up to the event, several rumours have been circulating about the smartphones, so we have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Here’s a round-up of all the biggest and what you can expect from the event today.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch: When does the P30 launch start?

The P30 launch event is taking place in Paris today. It’s scheduled to start at 2 pm local time, which is 6:30 pm India Standard Time (IST).

Like all major launch events held in the past, Huawei is livestreaming its P30 launch launch event via YouTube. We’ve embedded the live stream video below for your convenience.

You can also watch it on YouTube and Huawei’s official social media handles like Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, we are hosting the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro launch event live here Indianexpress.com.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro: What to expect?

Huawei is expected to announce two smartphones as part of P-series. The P30 Pro, the flagship of the pack, will reportedly come a Leica-branded quad-camera system on the back, with one 40MP ‘SuperSpectrum Sensor’ primary camera, an ultra wide-angle sensor, a 10X zoom periscope lens, and a ToF sensor. The front-camera on the device will be 32-megapixels.

Interestingly, the low-light video capturing capabilities of the P30 Pro will be improved compared to its predecessor. As per leaks, the phone will have a new dual-view video mode that would allow two back cameras, presumably the primary sensor and the zoom lens to work in tandem so that you can see the different perspectives of a video at the same time. This would essentially allow users to see the overall view and the zoomed-in view simultaneously.

In terms of other features, Huawei P30 Pro is likely to feature a 6.47-inches, with a Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. We have also heard the P30 Pro will feature an OLED screen that doubles as a speaker, similar to the LG G8.

You can also expect fast performance from the P30 Pro as it would come with a Kirin 980 processor under the hood, just like the Mate 20 Pro. The P30 Pro will be aimed at the Galaxy S10+ and iPhone XS Max.

The P30, on the other hand, will also be a premium smartphone that will rival the Galaxy S10. The phone will sport a 6.1-inch Full HD+ screen with a waterdrop-style notch and a Kirin 980 processor.

Leaked pictures confirm the P30 will feature a triple-camera system. The setup consists of a 40MP sensor that will offer an f/1.6 aperture, the 16MP wide angle sensor will offer a f/2.2 aperture and the 8MP zoom lens will have an f/2.4 aperture. However unlike the P30 Pro, the P30 will have not have an additional Time of Flight (TOF) sensor.

It’s likely the phone comes with 5x hybrid zoom that matches the P20 Pro.

No physical fingerprint sensor is present in the images, which means both the P30 and P30 Pro will feature under display sensors, like the Mate 20 Pro.

The P30 will come in black, blue, purple, green and blue finishes. The P30 Pro, meanwhile, will come in the same colours as the P30, along with an orange finish. Both the P30 and P30 Pro will come with dust and waterproofing capabilities.

Both the P30 and P30 Pro should adopt Huawei’s EMUI 9.1which promises a much cleaner. This should run on top of Android 9 Pie.

It’s being said that the Huawei P30 will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the P30 Pro will have 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. In terms of battery, the P30 Pro might come with a 4200mAh cell with 40W fast charging.

Neither the P20 or the P20 Pro offer wireless charging despite their glass backs. While it’s not confirmed, the P30 and P30 Pro might offer wireless charging capabilities.