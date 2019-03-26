Huawei P30, P30 Pro Launch Event Live Updates from Paris: Expected price, specificationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/huawei-p30-p30-pro-launch-event-live-updates-from-paris-expected-price-specifications/
Huawei P30, P30 Pro Launch Event Live Updates from Paris: Expected price, specifications
Huawei P30, P30 Pro Price, Specifications, Features, Launch Date in India, Event Live Updates: Huawei is hosting an event in Paris on March 26, which is today, where it will unveil the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones.
Huawei P30, P30 Pro Expected Price, Specifications, Launch Date, Event Live Streaming: Huawei is hosting an event in Paris on March 26, which is today, where it will unveil the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones. The big highlight with Huawei P30 Pro could be its quad-camera sensor, where the secondary periscope lens is said to support 10x zoom.
Huawei P30 series launch event is scheduled to start at 2 pm local time, which translates to 6:30 pm India Standard Time (IST). The company will host a livestream for the event as well, through its official YouTube channel. In addition, live updates will also be posted on the company’s official social media handles like Facebook and Twitter.
Alternatively, Indianexpress.com will also be bringing live updates from the Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event from Paris.
Live Blog
Huawei P30, P30 Pro price, specifications, features Live Updates from Paris:
Huawei P30, P30 Pro live updates: What will be the price?
Huawei’s main smartphone from the launch event is the P30 Pro, the successor to the P20 Pro. It will have as many as four cameras on the back. Pricing is a still a bit of a mystery, there have been a few leaks for European pricing but that doesn't always translate across borders, especially in case of India.
A P30 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected to cost €999. That would make the P30 Pro an answer to Samsung Galaxy S10 . Of course, the price is a huge mystery.
Huawei P30, P30 Pro live updates: Launch event to start soon
Hello to everyone from Paris, where we will cover the latest P30 series smartphone launch from Huawei. Follow Indianexpress.com for live updates from the launch. The launch event start from 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Huawei P30, P30 Pro full specifications and features have been leaked by Winfuture ahead of official launch. The P30 Pro will likely feature a bigger 6.47-inch Full HD+ resolution display, compared to 6.1-inch screen on the P30. Both the phones will be powered by Huawei's own Kirin 980 processor.
Huawei P30 Pro will reportedly feature four Leica-branded cameras at the back, a combination of 40MP ‘SuperSpectrum Sensor’ primary camera, an ultra wide-angle sensor, a 10X zoom periscope lens, and a ToF sensor. The front camera will be 32MP. Huawei P30 will likely feature triple rear cameras.
