Huawei P30, P30 Pro Launch Event Live Updates from Paris: Expected price, specifications

Huawei P30, P30 Pro Expected Price, Specifications, Launch Date, Event Live Streaming: Huawei is hosting an event in Paris on March 26, which is today, where it will unveil the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones. The big highlight with Huawei P30 Pro could be its quad-camera sensor, where the secondary periscope lens is said to support 10x zoom.

Huawei P30 series launch event is scheduled to start at 2 pm local time, which translates to 6:30 pm India Standard Time (IST). The company will host a livestream for the event as well, through its official YouTube channel. In addition, live updates will also be posted on the company’s official social media handles like Facebook and Twitter.

Alternatively, Indianexpress.com will also be bringing live updates from the Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch event from Paris.