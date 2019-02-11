Huawei P30, P30 Pro design leaked by case maker Spigen

Case maker Spigen has already started selling protective cases for the upcoming Huawei P30 and P30 Pro ahead of launch. There are a total of three cases for the P30 Pro and two cases for the P30 listed on Spigen’s official website. They don’t reveal key specifications of the phones but we do get a fair idea of how the P30 and P30 Pro might look like.

Advertising

The rumours are right – Huawei will launch two models in its P30 series: the P30 and P30 Pro. Out of the two, P30 Pro will be a top-end device with four cameras on the back that’s vertically arranged like the current-generation P20 Pro. Protective cases for the P30 Pro also reveal the P30 Pro to have a quad-camera setup on the rear. The flash and other sensors are now placed on the right of the camera bump.

Like most modern-day smartphones, the P30 Pro does not feature a headphone jack. We also get to know that the flagship smartphone will sport a waterdrop-style notch and very thin bezels.

Other than the P30 Pro, Spigen has also revealed protective cases for the P30. Unlike the P30 Pro which boasts four cameras, the P30 will feature three cameras on the back. The phone comes with a waterdrop-style notch, similar to that of the P30 Pro. Interestingly, there’s an extra hole next to the USB Type-C port, which confirms the presence of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Advertising

The P30 and P30 Pro are expected to launch towards the end of March at an event in Paris. The two phones are said to come with OLED displays, in-display fingerprint scanners, the Kirin 980 processor, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal memory. The P30 and P30 Pro will replace the P20 and P20 Pro, which were released last year.