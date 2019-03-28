Huawei P30 Lite with triple rear cameras, Kirin 710 listed for pre-orders: Price, specifications

Huawei P30 Lite, which is a more affordable variant of the P30 series is listed for pre-orders in Canada and Philippines. Huawei P30 series with P30 and P30 Pro smartphones was launched at a special event in Paris on March 26. Huawei P30 Lite seems to have been unveiled later.

Huawei P30 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup, waterdrop style notch and Kirin 710 processor. The phone is priced at PHP 16,990 in Philippines, which is around Rs 22,000 om conversion. It is available in black, blue, and white colour options with shipments to start from April 4. The phone is listed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In Canada, the Huawei P30 Lite is listed with several mobile carriers such as Freedom Mobile, where it is ‘coming soon’ and Fido. The phone is listed in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option, where the internal memory is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

In comparison, Huawei P30 Pro price starts at 999 euros (Rs 77,718 approximately) and goes up to 1249 euros (Rs 97,174 approximately) for the top-end model. The P30 will cost 799 euros (Rs 62,163 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

In terms of specifications, Huawei P30 Lite sports a 6.15-inches LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2312 pixels. It runs Android 9.0 Pie. The phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery is 3,340 mAh.

Huawei P30 Lite gets triple rear cameras, a combination of 24MP+8MP+2MP, while the front camera is 32MP. The phone measures 152.9 X 72.7 X 7.4 mm and weighs 159g. Connectivity option on P30 Lite include Wi-Fi: 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth, VoLTE, and GPS.