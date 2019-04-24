Huawei P30 Lite first sale on Amazon India tomorrow: Price, specifications, launch offers

Huawei P30 Lite will go on its first sale on Amazon India on April 25, which is tomorrow. The mid-range P30 Lite was launched alongside the Huawei P30 Pro earlier this month. Huawei P30 Lite is priced at Rs 19,990 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 22,990 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Huawei P30 Lite will be available in Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colour variants.

Huawei P30 Lite launch offers

Huawei P30 Lite can be bought with no-cost EMI offer for six months and a Rs 2,000 worth exchange offer. The phone will also come bundled with Jio data benefits of up to 2.2 TB (terabytes) along with a cashback of Rs 2,200.

The cashback can be availed in the form of 44 Jio vouchers worth Rs 50 each that can be redeemed on the Rs 198 and Rs 299 tariff plans. The cashback vouchers can be applied over the tariff packs through the MyJio app.

Huawei P30 Lite specifications

Huawei P30 Lite is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone features a 6.15-inch FHD+ waterdrop-style display with 2321 x 1080 resolution. It has a 3340mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that carries a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The P30 Lite has a 32MP selfie camera. Instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor, the phone comes with a physical fingerprint scanner mounted at the back.