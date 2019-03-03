Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked, hint at 10x optical zoom lens

We already know that Huawei P30 series will be officially launched on March 26 in Paris, and now the P30 Pro has been leaked in some hands-on images. The images shared by Slashleaks reveal the unusual camera setup of the Huawei P30 Pro.

There are two strips at the back of the phone, one of which has three camera lens and the other has a flash and probably a ToF (time of flight) sensor. In the triple camera setup, there is a square shaped lens which looks like the folded optics module, similar to the 10X lossless zoom technology showcased by Oppo at the MWC 2019.

Meanwhile, the Huawei CEO Richard Yu was also spotted with the very same phone in a photo posted on Weibo where he can be seen posing for a photo holding the distinctive camera phone in his hand.

Huawei P30 Pro expected specifications and features

The Huawei P30 Pro is expected to have a 6.5-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is expected to be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage options.

As far as the triple camera setup of the phone is concerned, it is expected to include a normal wide-angle camera lens with f/1.6 aperture, an ultra wide-angle lens from LEICA and a telephoto lens supporting up to 10X lossless zoom. Rumours also suggest that the device will use Sony’s 38MP IMX607 sensor.