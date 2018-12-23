Huawei P30 to come with triple camera setup, 5x lossless zoom: Report

A tweet by tipster Evan Blass has touted that the upcoming Huawei P30 will be an “imaging powerhouse”. Blass claims the flagship P30 is going to feature a triple-camera setup, a maximum resolution of 40MP, and a 5x lossless optical zoom.

According to Blass, Huawei P30 will have a triple camera setup on the back with a resolution of up to 40MP, similar to that of the P20 Pro. The high-profile smartphone will also feature a telephoto lens that will support 5x lossless zoom. The phone should also come with a 24MP front-facing camera, which is the same as the one seen on Mate 20 Pro. Blass’ tweet indicates that the P30 is expected to offer improved imaging quality over its predecessor – the P20.

Keep in mind that this will be the standard version and the ‘Pro’ variant of the P30 is expected to pack even more advance innovative camera tech. Meanwhile, Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers claims the P30 Pro might feature a quad-camera setup on the back. He further adds the phone will offer 10x lossless optical zoom.

The Huawei P30 promises to be another imaging powerhouse, according to someone who’s seen one: triple rear camera, with a maximum resolution of 40MP and 5x lossless zoom, plus a 24MP selfie cam. And this isn’t even the Pro variant. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 21, 2018

The P30 and P30 Pro will be camera-centric smartphones, just like the P20 series. Huawei announced the P-series at a March event last year, so it is logical to expect the unveiling of the P30 and P30 Pro in March 2019. Both smartphones will likely to come with a waterdrop-style display and a Kirin 980 chipset.