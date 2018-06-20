Huawei P20 Pro now gets super slow motion OTA update: Here’s how it works

Huawei has added a new update, that enables super slow motion on the company’s P20 Pro. Huawei has added a new update, that enables super slow motion on the company’s P20 Pro.

Huawei has added a new update, that enables super slow motion on the company’s P20 Pro. This is part of the phone’s OTA update, that has also changed the location of the camera’s zoom button. In addition, this will also introduce the July 2018 security patch.

The Huawei P20 Pro OTA update will allow users to operate the super slow motion mode of the camera automatically, rather than through a manual setup, as was required until now. This means that the P20 Pro’s rear camera will provide the option of ‘super slow motion’ once it detects any movement. With the earlier format of super slo-mo, users would have to activate the feature in a half-second window, which gets tedious to manage manually. Also, the zoom button will now feature on the lower end of the camera app, that enables one-handed operation of the P20 Pro.

Among its top specifications, the Huawei P20 Pro offers a 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ screen with a notch above the display and a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, it runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, backed by 6GB of RAM. The storage options include 128GB of non-expandable memory, and battery backup stands at 4000mAh.

Huawei’s P20 Pro comes with a triple-camera system, co-developed with German camera maker Leica. The setup consists of a 40MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome sensor of f/1.6 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. In addition, the P20 Pro comes with a 24MP selfie camera.

