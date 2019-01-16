Huawei pushes Android Pie-based EMUI 9 update to P20 Pro, Nova 3

Toggle Menu Sections
Huawei P20 Pro and Nova 3 have started receiving Android 9.0 Pie based EMUI 9.0 update, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei has stated that with EMUI 9.0 they have been able to better the system operation by 12.9 per cent.

Huawei has started rolling out its Android 9.0 Pie based EMUI 9.0 skin to the Huawei P20 Pro and Nova 3. The update brings various new features to the devices including full-screen gestures, a new UI, GPU Turbo 2.0, Translation, AI Shopping, HiVision visual search and much more.

The company states that with EMUI 9.0 users will be able to enjoy many new and useful features. These new features include GPU Turbo 2.0, HiVision visual search, Password Vault, Digital Balance dashboard, navigation gestures, multiple backup options, one-handed controls and improved Huawei Share features.

EMUI 9.0 is the first UI, which can process and support various AI functionalities like scene detection and NPU based processing, claims Huawei. The update is being rolled out in phases to avoid server congestion, so you might have to wait a bit to get it. You can also check if your smartphone has got the update manually.

To do so you will need to go into the settings panel of the device. Where you will have to navigate to the ‘about phone’ tab and open it. Then you will need to open the system updates tab and then press check for updates.

If the update shows up you can press download and install, after which your device will reboot into the new UI. However, if it doesn’t show up, you will have to wait for the company to make it available on your device.

