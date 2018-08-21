Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite to soon receive Android 9.0 Pie: Report

Huawei hasn’t officially confirmed which of their devices will receive Android 9.0 Pie. Huawei hasn’t officially confirmed which of their devices will receive Android 9.0 Pie.

Google recently released the latest iteration of its mobile operating system, Android 9.0 Pie. The operating system made its debut on Google’s own Pixel devices and was soon followed by the Essential PH-1. A new report suggests, Huawei will showcase EMUI 9.0 based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie at IFA 2018.

According to the report from MyBroadband, Huawei will release EMUI 9 at IFA 2018, which will start rolling out to its flagship devices, the P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite by the end of September. Additionally, the report further states that the company is working on a stable and powerful software, which the devices will receive after the EMUI 9 update.

Huawei hasn’t officially confirmed which of their devices will receive Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei will also be launching the latest generation of its HiSilicon chipset, the Kirin 980 at IFA 2018. The new Kirin 980 processor will be the world’s first commercially available 7nm chipset, which might come integrated with the next generation Mate lineup of smartphones. The company has confirmed that the Kirin 980 will be up to 20 per cent faster and up to 40 per cent more power efficient compared to the Kirin 970.

Also Read: Huawei caught using DSLR for photos, instead of phone in Nova 3 advertisement

According to the specifications leaked earlier, the Kirin 980 processor will be paired with the Mali-G72 MP24 GPU along with a secondary neural processing unit. It will run an octa-core CPU with a configuration of 4x Cortex-A77 + 4x Cortex-A55 paired with LPDDR4X RAM type.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd