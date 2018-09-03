Huawei P20, P20 Pro global sales cross 10 million, claims company

Huawei P20 Pro has been touted for its triple rear camera, which received a DxOMark score of 109. Huawei P20 Pro has been touted for its triple rear camera, which received a DxOMark score of 109.

Huawei has announced that it has sold more than 10 million units of its P20 Pro and P20 smartphones, that were launched in March this year. Making this announcement at IFA 2018 that was held in Berlin, the Chinese smartphone maker also announced two new colour options for the P20 series: Morpho Aurora and Pearl White.

Huawei P20 Pro has been touted for its triple rear camera, which received a DxOMark score of 109. The cameras in this phone, as well as other P20 series devices, are backed by Master AI, that enables AI Image Stabilization.

“We are humbled by the reception of our latest flagships among global consumers. By going above the 10-million mark, we have again set ourselves a high bar to clear, but we will treat it as a symbol of encouragement that will fuel us as we continue doing what we do best—putting cutting-edge innovations into the hands of consumers around the world,” Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a press statement.

Featuring a 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ display, Huawei P20 Pro comes with a notch. Running the Kirin 970 processor, it is based on EMUI 8.1 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo and a 4000mAh battery. This is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It offers Face Unlock, as well as a fingerprint scanner on the phone’s back.

Huawei P20 Pro has a triple rear camera configuration, which sets it apart from the competition. Camera sensors on the P20 Pro are: 40MP RGB camera of f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome camera of f/1.6 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, providing OIS support.

In addition, this phone sports a 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash.

