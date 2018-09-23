Huawei P20, Mate 10, and Honor Play start getting Android 9 beta 2 update

Huawei has rolled out Android P beta updates for some of its phones, as well as Honor devices. Huawei has rolled out Android P beta updates for some of its phones, as well as Honor devices.

Huawei has rolled out Android P beta update for some of its phones, as well as Honor devices. As reported by The Android Soul, the latest round of updates is available for Huawei P20, Huawei Mate 10 as well as Honor 10 and Honor Play. These devices are part of the company’s EMUI 9 programme, which will soon bring a stable ROM.

The latest Android P beta has been made available via the EMUI v9.0.0.106 update, that brings bug fixes for the above-mentioned devices. Since it is still a beta experience, Huawei and Honor smartphone owners should expect some performance issues, which will persist until the rollout of a stable beta. Those who wish to apply the change log must note that they would need to back up their data, before installing the Android P beta. Users should receive this update over-the-air, but can manually check for the same through Settings > System Updates > Check for updates.

In general, the Android P Beta 2 will bring system stability, better compatibility with services and apps, as well as improved game performance. In addition, Honor Play had received an update that supports screen-based navigation gestures, to replace the on-screen navigation buttons option. This changelog has also been introduced in a phased manner, so owners would need to check for the update, as mentioned above.

Huawei is set to launch Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro at an event in London on October 16. Not only will these devices run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, but they shall also be the first phones to run Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor. Rumours suggest that the phones could have the highest screen-to-body ratios on any smartphone.

