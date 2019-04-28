Huawei P Smart Z to sport 16MP pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 710 processor: Report

Huawei is reportedly working on a new smartphone Huawei P Smart Z, which could come with a pop-up selfie camera. Leaked renders provided by MobielKopen and tipster Evan Blass reveal a full-screen design of the Huawei P Smart Z along with possible specifications of the device.

The phone will be the first device from Huawei to sport a pop-up mechanism for the selfie camera. As per the MobielKopen report, the company will call the notchless FHD+ display as “Ultra FullView” display.

In the render images, Huawei P Smart Z can be seen with a notch-free design at the front with a popup-mechanism on the top left side of the frame. At the back of the phone, there is a 3D curved glass panel with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup. As per the renders, the phone will be available in three colours– Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sapphire Blue.

Huawei P Smart Z: Specifications, features

The Huawei P Smart Z will apparently feature a 6.59-inch Ultra FullView display with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The front camera on the phone is said to be a 16MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone will reportedly have a 16MP (f/1.8) primary camera on the back clubbed with a secondary 2MP (f/2.4) sensor.

The report mentions that the device will be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone will have a 4,000mAh battery and it will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. The report also mentions that the phone will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

The expected price of the phone is said to be Euro 210, which is approximately Rs 16,000. It is not clear whether Huawei is planning on bringing the Huawei P Smart Z to India.