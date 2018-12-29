Huawei P Smart (2019) with Kirin 710 processor launched: Specifications, price

Huawei has launched a new mid-range smartphone dubbed Huawei P Smart (2019) with a waterdrop style notched display and a gradient back panel. The device will be made available in Europe starting January 2, 2019, in both online and offline stores. It is priced at 249 Euros, which is approximately Rs 20,000. There is no information if the device will be coming to India or not.

Key features of the device include a waterdrop style notched display, Kirin 710 processor, dual camera setup on the back and a gradient back panel.

Huawei P Smart (2019) sports a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The company claims that the device offers a screen to body ratio of over 90 per cent. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery with 10W fast charging support.

Huawei P Smart (2019) sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary RGB sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz), GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.