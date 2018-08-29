Huawei overtakes Apple to become no 2 worldwide smartphone vendor in Q2 2018: Gartner

Huawei sold 49,846.5 thousand units in Q2 2018 and secured 13.3 per cent market share, resulting in 3.5 growth over the same period last year. Huawei sold 49,846.5 thousand units in Q2 2018 and secured 13.3 per cent market share, resulting in 3.5 growth over the same period last year.

Huawei had an edge over Apple in terms of smartphone sales during the second quarter of 2018, according to global research firm, Gartner. As a result, the Chinese telecommunication giant has now become number 2 worldwide smartphone vendor, followed by Apple at the number 3 spot.

Overall, smartphone sales reached 374 million units shipped to consumers, resulting in 2 per cent increment. Huawei sold 49,846.5 thousand units in Q2 2018 and secured 13.3 per cent market share, resulting in 3.5 per cent growth over the same period last year.

Despite Samsung continuing to be the number 1 worldwide smartphone vendor with 19.3 per cent market share in Q2 2018, its market share declined by 3.3 per cent as compared to the same period last year. Samsung managed to sell a total of 72,336.4 thousand units in Q2 2018 as compared to 82,855.3 thousand units in Q2 2017.

Cupertino giant, Apple sold 44,715.1 thousand units and secured 11.9 per cent market share, losing the 2nd spot to Huawei. Last year, Apple sold 44,314.8 thousand units and recorded 12.1 market share in the second quarter.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has also grown over the last one year. It managed to sell 28,511.1 thousand units worldwide in Q2 2018, making up for 7.6 per cent market share. Globally, Xiaomi is focusing more on a unified retail model by integrating offline and online retail, which has helped the company secure the number 4 spot.

Gartner’s Anshul Gupta had this to say: “Huawei’s smartphone sales grew 38.6 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Huawei continues to bring innovative features into its smartphones and expand its smartphone portfolio to cover larger consumer segments.”

“Its investment into channels, brand building and positioning of the Honor devices helped drive sales. Huawei is shipping its Honor smartphones into 70 markets worldwide and is emerging as Huawei’s key growth driver,” he added.

