Huawei Nova 5T with 8GB RAM and quad cameras launched

Huawei has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Huawei Nova 5T in Malaysia, which seems to be a re-branded Honor 20. The only difference between the two in terms of specifications is RAM.

It is priced at Malaysian Ringgit 1,599 (approximately Rs 27,000) starting September 7 at the company’s online store and 3ex.com.my. The device will be made available in Midsummer Purple, Crush Blue and Black colour options.

Key features of the device include a full-HD+ hole-punch display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, quad-camera setup, Kirin 980 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Huawei Nova 5T sports a 6.26-inch All-View full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with a Mali G76 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,750mAh battery with support for the company’s own 22.5W SuperCharge technology.

It features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor placed inside of the display cut-out to take selfies.