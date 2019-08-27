Huawei Nova 5T with 8GB RAM and quad cameras launched

Toggle Menu Sections
Huawei Nova 5T is powered by the company's own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with a Mali G76 GPU.

Huawei Nova 5T runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI skin on top.

Huawei has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Huawei Nova 5T in Malaysia, which seems to be a re-branded Honor 20. The only difference between the two in terms of specifications is RAM.

It is priced at Malaysian Ringgit 1,599 (approximately Rs 27,000) starting September 7 at the company’s online store and 3ex.com.my. The device will be made available in Midsummer Purple, Crush Blue and Black colour options.

Key features of the device include a full-HD+ hole-punch display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, quad-camera setup, Kirin 980 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Huawei Nova 5T sports a 6.26-inch All-View full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with a Mali G76 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage.

Also Read: Huawei Kirin 990 chipset to launch on Sep 6 at IFA, will likely power Mate 30 series

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,750mAh battery with support for the company’s own 22.5W SuperCharge technology.

It features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor placed inside of the display cut-out to take selfies.

