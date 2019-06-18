Huawei Nova 5 series to feature 32MP front camera, dedicated night mode

Huawei is expected to unveil the Nova 5 series on June 21 in China and just a few days ahead of its launch the company has teased that the Nova 5 range will come with a 32MP front camera. In a post on China’s microblogging site Weibo, Huawei has teased the display of the Nova 5 series smartphone in a poster image which depicts a U shaped notch. Apart from this, the text states that the 32MP front camera will also come with a dedicated night mode for low light selfies.

The dedicated night mode feature means that the Huawei Nova 5 series will be able to capture better selfie images even in the low-light conditions. The poster which is shown on the Weibo post also confirms that the phone will be featuring a waterdrop-style notch screen.

The Huawei Nova 5 series is expected to be launched in three smartphone variants – the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and the Nova 5i. As per leaks, Nova 5i is expected to be powered by Kirin 710 processor, the Nova 5 is likely to be powered by the Kirin 810 chipset, while the Nova 5 Pro will draw power from the Kirin 980 processor.

The Nova 5 Pro will be featuring a quad camera setup featuring a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. It is expected to release in two variants: 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Nova 5 Pro is expected to be available in Black, Green, Purple and Orange colour options.

Coming to Nova 5i, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2310 pixels resolution, and will sport a quad camera setup at the back, as per a TENAA database listing.

We will be getting more updates in the days ahead as the devices are launching in China later this week.