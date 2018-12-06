Huawei Nova 4’s triple rear cameras spotted in new leaked images

Huawei Nova 4 has been spotted in the open, as its rear camera configuration is revealed. This was reported by ITHome that shows images of the phone’s full design. Huawei Nova 4, the company’s first phone to feature an in-display camera will launch in China on December 17.

Through the Nova 4 live images, one can spot a large phone, that comes with a tall display that also has a noticeable width. The display features minimal bezels across all sides, and a small chin, while the display hole that holds the front camera can be seen over the top left corner.

While the in-display hole is rumoured to be hidden during video playback or gameplay, the leaked images do not show the mode in action. Leaks also suggest that Nova 4 could feature an LCD display.

At the back, Huawei’s in-display camera phone comes with a triple rear camera configuration, as rumoured. This maintains a vertically stacked arrangement which is similar to Huawei P20 Pro. While the first two lenses can be seen within a protrusion, the third lens, expected to be a depth sensor, can be seen below them, followed by a LED flash module.

The phone’s back also sports a fingerprint scanner, suggesting that an in-display fingerprint sensor will not be present on Huawei Nova 4. Besides, the back also features a gradient finish, as part of an all-glass back.

Other known specifications of Huawei’s upcoming flagship include EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie. While the phone could have 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, Huawei Nova 4 could run the Kirin 980 processor, and could feature a big battery.