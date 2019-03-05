Toggle Menu Sections
Huawei Nova 4e teaser shows a water-drop notch with 32MP selfie camera

Huawei has released a teaser for its upcoming phone Huawei Nova 4e in China, which is expected to be a cheaper version of the 2018 phone Nova 4.

Huawei shared the teaser for Nova 4e, which will have a 32MP selfie camera (Image source: Weibo/Huawei)

Huawei released a teaser for its upcoming device Nova 4e in China, which is likely a more budget friendly variant of the Nova 4. The eight-second video clip posted by Huawei on Weibo reveals a water drop notch, instead of a punch-hole display seen on Nova 4.

The text on the Weibo post reveals a 32MP camera on the front of Nova 4e. Nova 4, which was launched in China last December, has a 25MP selfie camera. While there is no word on the launch of the device, Huawei is expected to unveil the Nova 4e soon.

Nova 4 has a 6.4-inch punch-hole display with 1080×2310 resolution. The device is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor and sports a 3,750mAh battery. The device has 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Nova 4 is available in four colours– Honey Red, Blue, Silver and Bright Black.

Nova 4 has a 48MP rear camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture clubbed with a 16MP super wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.  There is also a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture in the triple camera setup of the phone. The phone also has a cheaper variant with a 20MP rear sensor, instead of the 48MP sensor.

Huawei has not said anything about the launch of Nova 4 or Nova 4e in India. Nova 4 is priced at Yuan 3,399 (approx Rs 35,300) for the top-end model (with 48MP camera) and Yuan 3,099 (approx Rs 32,000) for the cheaper version (with 20MP camera).

