Huawei Nova 4 official teaser shows display with hole for front camera

Huawei Nova 3 will officially be unveiled on December 17 in China, and like the Galaxy A8s, which launches today, this phone will also have a hole in the display for the front camera. The Huawei Nova 4 will mean the end of a notched display, while keep the front camera inside the display.

Huawei has shared an official new teaser for the Nova 4 on its Weibo page in China, which confirms the new kind of screen on the upcoming phone. The display hole that holds the front camera is at the top-left corner.

The Nova 4’s display will also mean an improved screen-to-body ratio, a nearly bezel-less display, all without the notch, which has proved to be annoying for many users.

The teaser video does not reveal any more details, but gives a clear look at the front design of the phone, which appears to be entirely the screen. Samsung is also launching its Galaxy A8s today in China, which will have a similar kind of display with a hole. Samsung is calling this the ‘Infinity-O’ display, which is also expected to make an appearance on the Galaxy S10 series.

Other leaks about the Huawei Nova 4 have revealed that the phone will have a triple camera setup at the back, which will be similar to the new Huawei P20 Pro, in terms of the vertical alignment. Images shared by China’s ITHome showed the full design of the Nova 4, which will come with a tall display minimal bezels across all sides, and a small chin.

The third lens is expected to be a depth sensor on the rear camera. It will also come with a fingerprint scanner at the back if one goes by the previous leaks. Huawei will limit the in-display fingerprint sensor to the Mate series most likely, which is the premium segment from the brand.

The new Huawei Nova 4 will be based on the company’s own EMUI 9, which is based on Android 9 Pie. The phone will likely come with 6GB RAM and 128GB. It will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 processor coupled with a big battery.