Huawei Nova 4 with in-display front camera, triple-rear cameras launched

Huawei has launched Nova 4, its first phone with an in-display camera in China. Nova 4 comes with a triple rear camera configuration, and bears a resemblance to Samsung Galaxy A8s, launched last week. The phone will be available with two different rear camera combinations, and is priced from 3099 yuan (Rs 32,150 approx.).

Featuring a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, Huawei Nova 4 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Running the Kirin 980 processor, the phone is based on EMUI 9 over and above Android 9 Pie, and is backed by a 3750mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Huawei Nova 4 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, while also offering Face Unlock through its in-display camera. This phone is backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, without any expandable memory support.

Huawei Nova 4 comes with three rear cameras that are vertically stacked along the left edge of the phone’s back. One variant features a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP secondary camera having f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor of f/2.4 aperture.

The other option comes with a 20MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, besides the same second and third cameras. On the front, both Huawei Nova 4 variants sport a 25MP Sony IMX576 front camera, with AI Beauty support and AR Stickers.

Dual nano-SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, GPS/A-GPS, and a type-C USB port are among the phone’s connectivity options. Huawei Nova 4 comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, with its fast charging technology comes with a 9V/2A rating.

While the 20MP camera variant of Nova 4 priced at 3099 yuan (Rs 32,150 approx.), the phone’s 48MP camera option is worth 3399 yuan (Rs 35,275 approx.). Huawei Nova 4 is available in Black, White, Red, and Blue colour variants.