Huawei Nova 4 with in-display front camera to launch in China on Dec 17

Huawei has confirmed that its upcoming in-display camera phone, Nova 4, will be launched on December 17. This was seen through a poster shared on Weibo, with the launch date for its China unveiling. Huawei Nova 4 would become the world’s first smartphone to feature a display hole, as Samsung phones are also expected with a similar display.

With the Weibo poster, Huawei have officially confirmed the phone’s name as Nova 4. The image of the phone is the same one that had been leaked previously, and only reveals the front. Huawei Nova 4 features a curved display, with an in-display camera at the top left corner.

The phone features thin bezels on the side, as well as a small chin, that would guarantee a high screen-to-body ratio.

Besides the nature of the screen, other specifications of the phone remain unknown. Huawei Nove 4 is expected to run the Kirin 980 processor, that has been seen on Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2.

This also raises speculation that the device could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as Face Unlock for security. Besides, this phone could be based on EMUI 9 over and above Android 9 Pie. Nova 4 could come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and might support the nanoSD card support seen on Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

From the leaked images, it is expected that Nova 4 wold ship with a dual rear camera configuration, as well as a front camera. A similar configuration is also being expected from Samsung’s Galaxy A8s, for which the South Korean company has been developing the Infinity-O display. It would be unveiled in January, according to the latest reports.