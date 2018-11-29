Huawei Nova 4 with in-display camera spotted in China; expected to launch soon

Huawei has unveiled an in-display phone in China, that could be called Huawei Nova 4. This was reported by WinFuture.de, that spotted a livestream from the company, who received a brief on a phone featuring an in-display camera. Huawei Nova 4 is expected to be launched in December, and be the world’s first phone with a display hole.

The phone was teased at the birthday celebrations of Chinese singer Jackson Yee. From the event, the Chinese smartphone maker showcased the Nova 4, which appears to have an LCD panel. The in-display camera, that was leaked through a poster earlier in the week, was visible on the top left corner.

Besides that, minimal bezels along the edges and a thin chin were visible, though no details were on offer. The Huawei Nova 4 on display had a protective case on top, and its sides remained out of sight. Before the event, Huawei had shared a poster on Weibo, that shows a full screen display with a display hole. While the phone is expected to be camera-centric in nature, it is speculated to be part of the Nova series.

Huawei aims to release its in-display camera phone before Samsung, which will launch the Galaxy A8s with a similar display. Rumours around the phone have suggested that the South Korean company is developing an Infinity-O display for Galaxy A8s, that is expected to have a 6.4-inch display with a 24MP front camera.

Other leaks indicate that the phone could run the Snapdragon 710 processor, is based on OneUI over and above Android 9 Pie, and backed by a 3400mAh battery. Galaxy A8s will feature a triple rear configuration, with a 24MP primary camera, as well as 10MP and 5MP cameras.