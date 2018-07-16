Huawei Nova 3i specifications leaked, to include Kirin 710 processor on board. (Image source: Weibo) Huawei Nova 3i specifications leaked, to include Kirin 710 processor on board. (Image source: Weibo)

Huawei Nova 3i and Nova 3 smartphones are expected to launch in India on July 26. Specifications of the Nova 3i phone have leaked online. Leaks on Weibo have revealed the Nova 3i will have a Kirin 710 processor from the company, while the Nova 3 will be the running the flagship Kirin 970 processor from the company.

Huawei has already confirmed that the Nova 3 series will go on sale in China on July 18. According to some images shared on Weibo, Nova 3i will have a Kirin 710 processor, notched display design like the Nova 3. The images reveal that the Kirin 710 will be a new processor in the series with the 12 nanometer design.

Nova 3i will have a 16MP+2MP rear camera, while the front camera will be 24MP+2MP, according to the images shared. The front camera will be the same on both the Nova 3 and Nova 3i smartphones, but the Nova 3 will get a better rear camera. The Nova 3i will have 4GB RAM and 128GB storage or a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, which is odd, since usually companies pair more RAM with more storage. However, we will have to wait and see which RAM and storage option is introduced in India by the company.

The smartphone will come with a 3340 mAh battery, GPU Turbo from the company. The latter will supposedly help improved AR, VR experience on the phone and will be Huawei’s own custom technology. It will also be part of the high-end Nova 3 smartphone. An animoji feature is also expected on the Nova 3 series, which will be called 3D Qmoji. Both Nova 3 and Nova 3i will support this feature.

When it comes to Huawei Nova 3, the device will have a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a notch on top. This will be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, which is a flagship one. The phone will have 3750mAh battery. Base RAM will be 6GB, coupled with 64GB storage or 128GB storage. Nova 3 also has four cameras, though the combination will be 16MP+24MP on the back and 24MP+2MP on the front.

