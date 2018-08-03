Huawei Nova 3i sale on August 7 in India: Here’s how to get Rs 1000 cashback

Huawei Nova 3i is priced in India at Rs 20,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Huawei Nova 3i is priced in India at Rs 20,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Huawei recently launched two new mid-range smartphones, Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India. The Huawei Nova 3 will be available for people to purchase starting August 23, whereas the Nova 3i will go on its first sale August 7 exclusively on Amazon. Huawei and Amazon India are offering the users who pre-order the phone before August 6, cashback of Rs 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance.

Huawei Nova 3i pre-booking cashback offer

To be eligible for the offer you will first have to visit Amazon’s gift card page, where you will be able to view various designs of gift cards available. You can either select the Huawei Nova 3i design from there or simply visit the Huawei Nova 3i pre-booking page, which will automatically redirect you to the gift card page with the Nova 3i design pre-selected.

The gift card design will be live on Amazon India’s website till August 6, 11:59 PM. The user will then be required to enter their e-mail address, which should be the same as the one in the Amazon ID, and select an amount over Rs 100 and purchase the gift card. The gift card should be purchased from the Amazon ID, which the customer will then use to purchase the Nova 3i smartphone.

After you have successfully purchased and received the gift card from Amazon India, the ID is now eligible to get the Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback. To get the cashback you will now have to order the Nova 3i smartphone between August 7, 12:01PM to August 8, 11:59 PM and while at the payment page enter the coupon code ‘Nova3i1000’.

The customer’s Amazon Pay accounts will be credited with Rs 1,000, within three working days of the device being shipped. Remember the Amazon Pay balance can be used to purchase products on the e-commerce website.

Alongside this offer, customers can also club credit card and exchange offers without any problems. Users can also utilise the gift card purchased earlier to purchase the smartphone, however, it can be only clubbed with pre-paid orders and not on cash on delivery and EMI options.

Huawei Nova 3i comes with four cameras like the Huawei Nova 3. The smartphone runs the Kirin 710 processor and comes with a 3,340mAh battery on board. Huawei Nova 3i is priced in India at Rs 20,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version.

