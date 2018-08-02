Huawei Nova 3i pre-booking extends till August 6 on Amazon India

Huawei Nova 3i pre-booking extends, sales start from August 7 Huawei Nova 3i pre-booking extends, sales start from August 7

Huawei introduced its latest mid-range smartphones, the Nova 3 and 3i in India last week. While pre-order for both the handsets went up on the launch day itself, Huawei has now extended pre-booking for the Nova 3i. The Chinese brand claiming to have received “phenomenal response from the pre-booking” of Huawei Nova 3i has now extended the pre-order date till August 6. The all new Huawei Nova smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India from August 7.

Huawei Nova 3i is priced in India at Rs 20,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version. Users who pre-book the handset can avail instant cash back offer of Rs 1,000 by using ‘Nova3i1000’ coupon. There is an exchange offer of Rs 2,000 as well that can be grabbed on August 7 and August 8. Prospective buyers who plan to purchase the device after August 8, they can get a discount of Rs 1000 on an exchange. Other offers include Rs 1,500 instant discount on Axis credit cards, no-cost EMI, Jio cashback offer of Rs 1,200 along with 100GB of 4G complimentary data, and vouchers worth up to Rs 3,300.

Also Read- Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Coming to the specifications, Nova 3i feature 6.3-inch full HD+ full view notch-style display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710 SoC which is fabricated on a 12nm process. Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo. As for the optics, the phone features vertically stacked dual rear cameras packing a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, it carries 24MP+2MP dual front-facing cameras with f/2.0 aperture. Huawei Nova 3i carries a 3,340mAh battery and supports 4G VoLTE.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd