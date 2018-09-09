Huawei Nova 3i flash sale tomorrow at 12 pm via Amazon India: Price, specifications

Huawei Nova 3i sale on Amazon India: The mid-end smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ notched display and 128GB of internal memory. Huawei Nova 3i sale on Amazon India: The mid-end smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ notched display and 128GB of internal memory.

Huawei Nova 3i flash sale will take place via Amazon India on September 10, which is tomorrow. The phone was launched as an Amazon exclusive alongside the Nova 3 towards the end of July. Huawei Nova 3i is priced at Rs 20,990 in India.

Huawei Nova 3i: Cashback, discounts

Some of the offers include flat Rs 1,000 off on Huawei Nova 3i iris purple variant. Furthermore, it will be available at a no-cost EMI option of up to 9 months for credit card users. Reliance Jio users can avail an extra cashback of Rs 1,200 along with partner vouchers of worth Rs 3,300 and 100 GB additional data on their purchase.

Huawei Nova 3i: Specifications, features

As far as specifications are concerned, Huawei Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ full view notched display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the handset is Huawei’s Kirin 710 SoC which is fabricated on a 12nm process. Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of photography, the Nova 3i features vertically stacked dual rear cameras featuring a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, it houses 24MP+2MP dual front-facing cameras with f/2.0 aperture. Huawei Nova 3i packs a 3,340mAh battery under the hood and supports 4G VoLTE.

Also Read: Huawei caught cheating on phone benchmarks; here’s what they had to say

In related news, certain Huawei and Honor phones were recently caught cheating on phone benchmarks. AnandTech’s investigation revealed that Huawei phones performed 47 per cent better than they did previously on private versions of benchmarking apps, leading to 3DMark delisting select Huawei phones from its database.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd