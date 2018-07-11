Huawei Nova 3, TalkBand B5 confirmed to launch on July 18 in China

Huawei Nova 3 and Talkband B5 have been announced in China. Both devices will be formally launched on July 18 in China. Huawei Nova 3 and Talkband B5 have been announced in China. Both devices will be formally launched on July 18 in China.

Huawei Nova 3 has been announced in China, alongside the TalkBand B5. The Nova 3 has been listed on V-Mall where consumers can pre-order the device. The smartphone comes in Blue Purple, Bright Black, Light Blue, and Primrose Gold colour options. Availability and pricing details will be announced on July 18 in China.

As for its specifications, Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with the Mali-G72 GPU, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is also there for memory expansion. All of this is backed by a 3,750mAh non-removable battery and it runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 24MP secondary sensor. Similar to the back the device also features a dual camera setup on the front too comprising of a 24MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. The rear camera comes with support for AI scene recognition, and the front cameras support the company’s 3D Qmoji similar to Apple’s Animoji.

Alongside the Huawei Nova 3, the Chinese handset maker has also unveiled its new wearable device TalkBand B5. The successor to the TalkBand B3, the new wearable device is already for pre-orders on Chinese online retailer, Vmall.com. The Talkband B5 features 1.113-inch AMOLED display (300×160 pixels resolution) with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

The TalkBand B5 to come with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It has a built-in heart-rate sensor along with the “Huawei TruRelax” technology. Huawei Talkband B5 is also tipped to sport “Huawei TruSleep” and “TruSeen” 2.0 technology. For those unaware, “TrueSleep” basically monitors sleep and provide the recommendation on how to improve sleeping activity. While “TruSeen” provides continuous heart rate monitoring during exercise like running, cycling and other activities.

The new Huawei TalkBand comes with a pop-out Bluetooth headset. It will allow users to take the band out of its strap and use it as an earphone to receive calls and tune-in to music. Talkband B5 features caller ID as well, however, the band requires Huawei EMUI 4.1 to enable the caller ID and call mute functionality. Other features on Huawei wearable Talkband B5 includes as distance measurement, calories used, steps walked, speed dial, call history, health assistant and more. TalkBand B5 will have Bluetooth v4.2 support.

