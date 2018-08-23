Huawei Nova 3 sale via Amazon starts today: Here are the best offers, discounts

Huawei Nova 3 sale on Amazon India: This phone features a 6.3-inch fullHD+ display, with a notch on top, and a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Huawei Nova 3 sale on Amazon India: This phone features a 6.3-inch fullHD+ display, with a notch on top, and a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Huawei Nova 3 will go on sale via Amazon India from today. The phone was launched as an Amazon exclusive alongside the Nova 3i in India earlier this month. While Amazon Prime users have been offered early access to the Nova 3 sale from 12pm on August 22, regular Amazon account holders will be able to purchase the Huawei phone from 1pm today.

Huawei Nova 3 sale in India: Cashback, discounts and other offers

All Amazon India users will be able to avail monthly no-cost EMI options for durations of up to 12 months, alongside insurance for screen protection. Reliance Jio subscribers who purchase Huawei Nova 3 will receive extra cashback worth Rs 1,200, as well as 100GB free data and partner vouchers adding up to Rs 3,300. In addition, those holding American Express cards can avail instant cashback worth Rs 3,000. Amazon Prime users will also receive additional exchange offer benefits of up to Rs 3,000, when they exchange their old smartphone for the Nova 3.

Huawei Nova 3: Price, specifications

Huawei Nova 3 features a 6.3-inch fullHD+ display, with a notch on top, and a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Based on EMUI 8.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, it runs the Kirin 970 processor, alongside the Mali-G72 GPU. This is backed by 6GB RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and microSD card support, that provides expandable storage of up to 256GB. Nova 3 comes with a 3750mAh battery. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, while also offering Face Unlock.

On the camera front, Huawei Nova 3 comes with four cameras: two at the back, and two at the front. Its dual-rear configuration is vertically stacked, and is made up of a 16MP primary sensor and a 24MP secondary lens, along with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. The dual-front cameras, housed in the notch, features a 24MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, as well as a 2MP secondary sensor. The front camera setup supports 3D Qmoji, Huawei’s version of animated emojis, made popular by the iPhone X’s Animoji.

Connectivity options on Nova 3 include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a type-C USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nova 3 is priced in India at Rs 34,999. Alongside the Nova 3 sale, Amazon is also running a limited period sale for the Nova 3i, which is priced at Rs 20,999. This phone will be available till August 25, and can be purchased in the Black colour variant.

