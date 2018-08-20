Huawei Nova 3 open sale, Nova 3i flash sale on Amazon India announced

Huawei Nova 3 open sale, Nova 3i flash sale dates on Amazon India announced: Here are the details Huawei Nova 3 open sale, Nova 3i flash sale dates on Amazon India announced: Here are the details

Huawei has announced an open sale for its latest Nova 3 smartphone, while it will also hold a flash sale for the cheaper Nova 3i (only for the Iris purple edition). Both smartphones are Amazon India exclusive and Huawei’s Nova 3 will go on sale on August 23, while Nova 3i’s flash sale will take place on August 21. Both smartphones come with four cameras each; two on the front and two on the back.

Huawei Nova 3 open sale on August 23, price and offers

Huawei Nova 3 will be available in two colours – Iris Purple and Black. Nova 3 will be available to Amazon prime member from August 22 at 12 noon. The open sale for all non-Prime members will officially start on August 23 at 1:00 PM. In terms of price, Nova 3 costs Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Nova 3 also comes with no cost EMI options of up to 12 months, and screen protection insurance. Prime members will get an extra exchange discount of Rs 3000, over and above the exchange value on their purchase. For non-Prime members, the offer on exchange will be extra Rs 2,000 above the original quoted value.

Read more: Huawei Nova 3 review: Stylish design, impressive cameras

Additionally Amazon Prime members with an American Express card get an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on purchase of the smartphone. Reliance Jio customers will get cashback worth Rs 1,200 along with 100GB extra data and partner vouchers of Rs 3,300 if they purchase the Nova 3.

Huawei’s Nova 3i costs Rs 20,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone’s iris purple edition will be available via flash sale on August 21. Huawei’s Nova 3i costs Rs 20,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone’s iris purple edition will be available via flash sale on August 21.

Huawei Nova 3i flash sale on August 21, price and offers

Huawei’s Nova 3i costs Rs 20,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone’s iris purple edition will be available via flash sale on August 21. As part of the sale, Huawei is offering HDFC card members an instant discount of 5% and no cost EMI option of up to 9 months. There’s also 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i specifications

Both the Nova 3 smartphones come with a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display and they sport a notch on top. The aspect ratio on the screens is 19.5:9. While the Nova 3 is powered by the flagship Kirin 970 processor from Huawei, the Nova 3i has the newer Kirin 710 processor. Both the Huawei Nova 3 phones are on Android 8.1 Oreo with Huawei’s EMUI 8.2 skin on top.

Both come with Face Unlock as an option, though they also sport a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor. Battery on the Huawei Nova 3 is 3,750mAh, while the Nova 3i comes with a 3,340mAh battery.

Nova 3 has a 16MP+24MP camera at the back, while the Nova 3i has a 16MP+2MP camera combination at the back. However, both phones feature a 24MP+2MP front camera, Huawei has also included a new Qmoji feature on both phones. This is the company’s take on the Apple’s Animoji feature.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd