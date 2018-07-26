Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launched in India: Here are details on price, features, etc Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launched in India: Here are details on price, features, etc

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i have been launched in India. The smartphones come with dual cameras on front and rear as well as a FullView display with a notch on top. Nova 3 and Nova 3i will be exclusive to Amazon India and sales begin August 23 and August 7 respectively for the two phones. Pre-booking for both phones, though will begin from 2pm on July 26.

Nova 3 is priced at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage mode. Nova 3i will cost Rs 20,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. To recall, Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i were launched in China earlier this month. Nova 3 and Nova 3i will be available in purple and black colour options. Both the smartphones come with similar specifications, except for rear camera configuration, processor, and battery size.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i: Price in India, launch offers

Huawei Nova 3 costs Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Nova 3i 4GB RAM+128GB storage option is priced at Rs 20,990. Nova 3 and 3i buyers will get Rs 1,000 cash back on pre-booking. Reliance Jio is offering additional data and users will get extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i: Specifications and features

Nova 3 and Nova 3i feature 6.3-inch FullHD+ FullView displays, with a notch on top and screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Both the smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo with Huawei’s EMUI 8.2 skin. A rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor is present in both the phones. In addition, Nova 3 also supports the Face Unlock feature.

Huawei Nova 3 is powered by Kirin 970 processor and battery is a 3,750mAh one. Nova 3i packs Kirin 710 processor and the phone comes with a 3,340mAh battery. Nova 3 also supports fast charging technology.

Nova 3 sports a combination of 16MP+24MP dual rear cameras with LED flash and features like Qmoji, which is Huawei’s version of an Animoji feature that we saw on the Apple iPhone X. Nova 3i gets a 16MP+2MP dual lens at the back. Huawei claims the cameras are powered by AI object recognition feature, said to recognise 500 scenes. The front camera on both phones is 24MP+2MP with f/2.0 aperture on the primary sensor.

Connectivity options on Nova 3, Nova 3i include, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port.

