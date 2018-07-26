Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father's plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications and more

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i Launch Price in India, Specifications LIVE UPDATES: Nova 3 series is expected to cost Rs 30,000 in India and both phones will come with 4 cameras

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 10:52:24 am
Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i Launch Price in India, Specifications LIVE UPDATES: Huawei will debut the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India at an event in New Delhi. The Nova 3 series will see both Huawei phones sport four cameras in all; two on the front and two on the back. Last week, the Nova 3 series was launched in China, with the Nova 3 priced at 2,999 yuan (Rs 30,371 approx), while the Nova 3i was priced at 1,999 yuan (Rs 20,297 approx.) and 2,199 yuan (Rs 22,328 approx) for its two storage options. Both phones are expected to have around the same price tags in India.

Both phones feature the same design, with 6.3-inch FullHD+ FullView displays having a notch on the top, as well as a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Nova 3 series phones also come with EMUI 8.2 based on Andorid 8.1 Oreo, and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. While the Nova 3i has two storage configurations: 4GB RAM/32GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB memory, the Nova 3 ships with 6GB RAM/128GB storage. It is not confirmed, though, if all three options will be available in India.

10:52 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Huawei Nova 3: Specifications

Huawei Nova 3 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the company's own flagship 970 processor. It also packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, coupled with a 3750 mAh battery. The camera on the Nova 3 is 16MP+24MP, while the front camera is 24MP+2MP. It also has a Face Unlock and Qmoji feature similar to the Apple Emoji. It remains to be seen if this feature will come to India as well. The phone is expected to cost Rs 30,000 

Also read: Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India launch today: Expected price, specifications

Huawei Nova 3 runs Kirin 970 processor, the Nova 3i runs the Kirin 701 SoC. Also, Nova 3 packs a 3750mAh battery, while Nova 3i gets a 3340mAh battery. In addition to fingerprint scanning, Huawei Nova 3 also gets Face Unlock and Qmoji, the company's own version of the Apple Animoji.

On the camera front, Nova 3 sports 16MP+24MP dual-rear cameras, while Nova 3i comes with 16MP+2MP dual-rear lenses. Both phones, though, come with 24MP+2MP dual-front cameras, and all four lenses on both devices support AI recognition.

