Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications and more

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Huawei will debut the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India at an event in New Delhi. Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Huawei will debut the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India at an event in New Delhi.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i Launch Price in India, Specifications LIVE UPDATES: Huawei will debut the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India at an event in New Delhi. The Nova 3 series will see both Huawei phones sport four cameras in all; two on the front and two on the back. Last week, the Nova 3 series was launched in China, with the Nova 3 priced at 2,999 yuan (Rs 30,371 approx), while the Nova 3i was priced at 1,999 yuan (Rs 20,297 approx.) and 2,199 yuan (Rs 22,328 approx) for its two storage options. Both phones are expected to have around the same price tags in India.

Both phones feature the same design, with 6.3-inch FullHD+ FullView displays having a notch on the top, as well as a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Nova 3 series phones also come with EMUI 8.2 based on Andorid 8.1 Oreo, and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. While the Nova 3i has two storage configurations: 4GB RAM/32GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB memory, the Nova 3 ships with 6GB RAM/128GB storage. It is not confirmed, though, if all three options will be available in India.