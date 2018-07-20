Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launched in China: Price, specifications

Huawei has launched the Nova 3 and Nova 3i at an event in China. Huawei has launched the Nova 3 and Nova 3i at an event in China.

Huawei has launched the Nova 3 and Nova 3i at an event in China. Both phones feature FullView displays with a notch on top, and come with four cameras in a dual-rear and dual-front configuration. Both phones are expected to be launched in India as Amazon exclusives on July 26.

Nova 3 and Nova 3i feature 6.3-inch FullHD+ FullView displays, with a notch on top, and screen aspect ratios of 19.5:9. Both phones are based on EMUI 8.2 over and above Andoird 8.1 Oreo, though the Nova 3 runs the Kirin 970 processor, while the Nova 3i runs on the Kirin 710 SoC. The Nova series phones also come with a fingerprint scanner at the back, though Huawei Nova 3 also features Face Unlock and Qmoji, Huawei’s version of the Animoji feature on the iPhone X. While the Nova 3 comes with a 3750mAh battery that supports fast charging, the Nova 3i sports a 3340mAh. While the Nova 3 sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, Nova 3i comes with two storage configurations: 4GB RAM + 32GB memory, and 6GB RAM+ 64GB internal storage.

On the camera end, both phones come with 24MP+2MP dual-front camera sensors, where f/2.0 aperture on the primary sensor. Here, the Nova 3 sports a 16MP+24MP dual-rear camera configuration, while Nova 3i gets a 16MP+2MP dual-rear lenses. Both sets of lenses come with AI recognition, in which the dual-front cameras can recognise as many as 200 scenes, while the dual-rear lenses can identify over 500 scenes.

In terms of connectivity options, both phones have Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, 4G VoLTE, and USB Type-C ports, while they ditch 3.5mm headphone jacks. While the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants of the Nova 3i are priced at 1,999 yuan (or approx Rs 20,297 and 2,199 yuan (or approx Rs 22,328) respectively, Huawei Nova 3 has been priced at 2,999 yuan (or approx Rs 30,371). Huawei 3i will start selling from August 10 in Black, Purple, and White colour options. Meanwhile, Huawei Nova 3 will be available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Purple colour variants.

