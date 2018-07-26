Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India launch today: Expected price, specifications

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i will launch in India on July 26, which is today. Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i will launch in India on July 26, which is today.

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i will launch in India on July 26, which is today. The company has sent out media invites for the event, which will be held in New Delhi from 11:30 AM. Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i India launch event will not be streamed live. The smartphones will be exclusive to Amazon in India. A poster on the e-commerce site show dual front and dual rear camera configurations of Nova 3 with hashtag #Coming4You.

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i were launched in China earlier this month. The phones come with FullView display as well dual camera on both front and back. Nova 3 is available in purple, black, blue, and gold colour options, while Nova 3i comes in black, purple, and white colour variants. Let us take a look at the expected India price, specifications and features of Nova 3, Nova 3i:

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i: Expected price in India

Huawei Nova 3 costs 2,999 yuan (Rs 30,600 approx) in China for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Nova 3i 4GB RAM+128GB storage option is priced at 1,999 yuan, which is around Rs 20,400 on conversion. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option costs 2,199 yuan, which is around Rs 22,500. Nova 3, Nova 3i India pricing are expected to be around the same, though we will have to wait and see of Huawei decides to bring all three storage variants for Nova 3i in the Indian market.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i: Specifications and features

Nova 3 gets 16MP+24MP dual rear cameras, while Nova 3i sports a combination of 16MP+2MP lens at the back. Nova 3 gets 16MP+24MP dual rear cameras, while Nova 3i sports a combination of 16MP+2MP lens at the back.

Nova 3 and Nova 3i feature 6.3-inch FullHD+ FullView displays, with a notch on top. The screen aspect ratio on both the phones is 19.5:9. Nova 3, Nova 3i run Huawei’s EMUI 8.2, which is based on Andoird 8.1 Oreo.

Huawei Nova 3 is powered by Kirin 970 processor, while the Nova 3i packs Kirin 710 processor. A circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is present on both the phones. In addition, Nova 3 also comes with Face Unlock feature as well as Qmoji, which is Huawei’s version of Animoji feature that we saw on the Apple iPhone X. Nova 3 and Nova 3i are backed by 3,750mAh and 3,340mAh battery respectively. Nova 3 also supports fast charging technology.

Nova 3 gets 16MP+24MP dual rear cameras, while Nova 3i sports a combination of 16MP+2MP lens at the back. The cameras on the two phones are said to include AI recognition feature, claimed to recognise as many as 500 scenes. Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i come with 24MP+2MP dual front camera sensors with f/2.0 aperture on the primary sensor.

Connectivity options on Nova 3, Nova 3i include, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd