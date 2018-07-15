Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i will be Amazon India exclusive, launch set for July 26

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i will be launched as Amazon exclusives on July 26 in India. Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i will be launched as Amazon exclusives on July 26 in India.

Huawei will launch the Nova 3 and Nova 3i as Amazon exclusives on July 26 in India. This has been confirmed by a poster on the e-commerce platform that shows a schematic of the upcoming phone. Even though the page only mentions Huawei Nova, it is a known fact that the Chinese company plans to bring its Nova series to India. Huawei Nova 3 will launch in China on July 18. Meanwhile, the Nova 3i is expected to launch in the Phillippines on July 28.

The Amazon poster shows the dual-rear and dual-front camera configurations of the Huawei Nova 3, with the hashtag #Coming4You, followed by the date of its launch. So far, the premium mid-end Huawei phone has been listed on China’s Vmall marketplace for pre-order, though there is no mention of the price. From leaks, the Nova 3 is known to sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a notch on top, and 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio. This device runs Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor, which also powers the P20 Pro and Honor 10. This processor is supported by the Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, alongside GPU Turbo technology support.

Also read: Huawei P20 Pro review: The challenger to iPhone X, Galaxy S9+ is here

Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei Nova 3i specs and features

Backed by a 3750mAh battery, Huawei’s Nova 3 runs EMUI 8.2 UI, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Nova 3 is expected with either 64GB storage or 128GB storage, which would back 6GB of RAM. The handset also gets a dual-hybrid SIM slot, that supports a microSD card slot. For cameras, Nova 3 has got four cameras on board, comprising dual-rear and dual-front cameras. The dual-rear camera setup includes a 16MP primary lens and a 24MP secondary sensor. For selfies, it has a 24MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary lens.

On the other hand, not much is known of the Nova 3i’s specifications and features. But we do know that the Nova 3i also comes with Huawei’s custom GPU Turbo technology.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd