Huawei’s next flagship might ditch the notch for a hole in the display: Report

Huawei is reportedly working on a smartphone with a notch-like hole in the display panel. According to the Korean media outlet, ETNews, the alleged Huawei device will have a 6.39-inch LCD display. The report reveals that the Chinese OEM could likely release this strangely designed smartphone in the fourth quarter of this year.

ETNews has shared ‘illustrative mockup’ to explain the concept. From what one can observe, the display bears a cutout for the camera, but it is smaller and ‘surrounded by screen’ on all sides. However, instead of putting the front-camera sensor on the notch, it is placed in a hole, with the speakers and sensors located above a tiny bezel. While the hole might appear to be a ‘unique way’ to squeeze in more display and increase the device screen-to-body ratio it likely seems to be an odd concept.

ETNews has not shared any other detail regarding the specifications of the purported Huawei device. However, the device’s possible launch in Q4 this year comes in line with Huawei’s roadmap that leaked late last year. The leaked roadmap suggested that the company could release Huawei Mate Pro and Huawei Mate Lite in the fourth quarter this year. Reports cite that if Huawei actually tables out this device with a notch-like hole display, it is likely expected to feature on a ‘premium device.’

The Chinese smartphone brands, Oppo and Vivo took a step ahead in bringing uniquely designed handsets, the Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex. Both the devices feature a motorized camera system that pop-up while launching the camera app. Oppo latest flagship model – the Find X – arrived in India this month for a price of Rs 59,990. While Vivo’s new flagship smartphone, the Vivo Nex made its debut a week later at a price of Rs 44,990.

