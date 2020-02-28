Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 with 4GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

The company is currently taking interest registerations on its website with the “Notify Me” page. The company is currently taking interest registerations on its website with the “Notify Me” page.

Huawei has launched a new tablet dubbed, MediaPad M5 Lite 10. It is a mid-cycle refresh to the company’s older MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched last year. The device is priced at Rs 22,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It will be made available for pre-order starting March 6 on Flipkart, Croma and other retail stores.

The company states that it will be offering consumers exclusive offers, however, these offers are yet to be revealed. It will be offered in two colour options: champagne gold and space grey.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 specifications

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 sports a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 659 processor paired with the ‎ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.0 skin on top. And it will come with support for Google Mobile services. The tablet also comes with support for the company’s M-Pen lite stylus, which is included inside of the retail packaging.

Apart from this, the device comes with Harman Kardon tuned quad speakers and a ClariVu 5.0 display. Both of which the company states make the tablet “a good option for media consumption on the go.”

As for the cameras, the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 sports a single 8MP sensor with auto-focus on the back. On the frront, it features an 8MP sensor with fixed focus for taking selfies.

