Huawei Mate Xs with foldable display launched, will cost more than its predecessor

Huawei has finally launched the successor to its foldable smartphone. The new device is not a major upgrade, but more of a refinement named Huawei Mate Xs. The company announced the launch of this smartphone via an online stream, after the cancellation of MWC 2020, where the device was first expected to show up. During the event, it was also announced that the company will launch its Huawei P40 series of smartphones on March 26 in Paris.

The device is priced at Euro 2,499 (approximately Rs 1,94,704), which is a bit more expensive than its predecessor, which came with a price tag of Euro 2,299 (approximately Rs 1,79,220). It will be made available in a number of markets from next month. The company has not provided any details as to when will the device will be made available in India.

Key features of the device include a Falcon Wing design, improved flexible display, 5G connectivity and camera system.

Huawei Mate Xs just like the Mate 30 series does not come with support for Google mobile services, which means it will not support apps like the Google Play Store, YouTube, Gmail and more. To counter this the company will be providing users with its own Huawei mobile services, downloadable from the company’s AppGallery.

Huawei Mate Xs has a fullscreen size of 8-inches, however, when folded the device has a primary display of 6.6-inches. It is powered by the company’s own 5G integrated Kirin 990 processor. The company is yet to reveal the RAM and the storage variants of the device. The device runs an open-source version of Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own EMUI 10 skin on top. It did not reveal the battery capacity.

Coming to the cameras, the Huawei Mate Xs sport a quad camera setup consisting of a 40MP SuperSensing primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 3D Depth Sensing camera. This camera module acts as both the front and the back camera, just like last year’s Huawei Mate X.

Apart from this, the company also launched its latest 5G tablet, the MatePad Pro 5G, number of new 5G-enabled Wi-Fi routers, and new MateBook laptops.

