Huawei Mate X to launch in September, will run Android: Report

Huawei has confirmed that it will be launching its first foldable smartphone Huawei Mate X in September. The smartphone was showcased in February at the MWC 2019 and it was originally scheduled to launch in the month of June.

The company extended the launch date to make some changes to the screen of the Huawei Mate X after Samsung faced some trouble with its foldable screen.

Speaking to TechRadar, Vincent Pang, the President of Huawei’s Western Europe Region said, “The company has used the last few months to improve the P-OLED screen on the device to prevent it from getting caught up with the same problems that Samsung had with its foldable smartphone.”

Pang also confirmed the upcoming launch of the Huawei Mate X. He said that the phone is coming in September while asserting that it may come earlier. Notably, Mate X has passed the 3C certification in China under model number TAH-AN00.

Pang told that the device will be coming to every country that has 5G. But there might be some exception to this comment as the company is banned in the US. However, despite the ban, Pang assured that the Mate X will run Android and its apps.

Huawei Mate X measures 8-inches when it is unfolded. The device folds outwards to have a dual screen. The front screen measures 6.6-inches, whereas the back screen measures 4.6-inch. The camera array lies adjacent to the back screen when folded.

Huawei Mate X is powered by Huawei’s own 1.8GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and it supports fast charging as well. The Mate X runs on Android 9 Pie.